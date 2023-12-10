A ten-year-old girl reported a terrorist attack at a Beslan school as a joke

A ten-year-old girl reported the terrorist attack at a Beslan school to make fun of her classmates. Shot reports this in his Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, the mass mailing began on December 9. Schoolchildren were informed that a 17-year-old boy plans to come to the boarding school with a weapon.

Emergency services were called to the educational institution: the territory of the boarding school was checked and security was strengthened. No suspicious persons or objects were found. Evacuation was also not necessary.

They soon discovered the source of the mailing – a fifth-grader from this boarding school said that she wanted to joke with her friends. The police also identified more than 10 children who were sending fake messages. They explained this by saying that they were scared and wanted to warn everyone.

An investigation into the incident is underway.