Washington, February 7 (EFE).- The US deficit in its foreign trade in goods and services fell 4% in January, compared to the same period a year earlier, and stood at $67.4 billionThe Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported this Thursday.

The deficit in the exchange commercial goods and services in December it had been 64,168 million dollarsaccording to BEA.

The 5.1% growth from December to January was the highest in nine months and exceeded the estimates of economists who expected a deficit of about 63.5 billion dollars.

In January the Exports increased by 0.1% and reached a value of $257.2 billionwhile imports rose 1.1% to a value of 324.6 billion dollars.

In January the trend continued whereby in 2023, for the first time in two decades, the exchange of goods and United States services with Mexico was bigger than that trade with China.

In the first month of this year, the US exported goods to China for 12,073 million dollars and bought goods from that country for 35,794 million dollars, which gives a negative balance of 23,721 million dollars. In December the difference had been 22,085 million dollars.

At the same time The United States exported goods to Mexico by 26,481 million dollars and imported goods worth 38,042 million dollars from the neighboring country, this is a deficit of 11,561 million dollars. In December the US deficit was 12,799 million dollars.

The BEA report shows in January a global growth of 3 billion dollars in the negative balance for the goods, which was located in the $91.6 billionand a decrease of 300 million dollars in the goods trade surpluswhich stood at 24.20 million dollars.

The exports of goods in January They rose by 200 million dollars and reached a value of 171.8 billion dollars, while the value of imports of goods rose by 3.1 billion dollars to 263.4 billion dollars.