The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank), Jerome Powell, reinforced this Thursday, 7th, that the United States economy is growing at a “sustainable”, “solid”, “strong” and “healthy” pace. ”. According to him, the country performs better than all other major economic powers in the world.

In a hearing in the US Senate, Powell also described the US job market as strong and highlighted that inflation has cooled significantly in the last year.

Monetary policy

The Federal Reserve chairman said the monetary authority seeks to gain greater confidence that US inflation is moving sustainably back to the 2% target before deciding to relax monetary policy.

According to him, the Fed is not far from reaching this level of confidence and, if the country's economy evolves as expected, it will be appropriate to cut interest rates.

At the hearing in the US Senate, Powell highlighted that the base rate is “very restrictive” and described the current position of monetary policy as “correct”.

Fiscal policy

Powell also denied that fiscal policy is at a point that overwhelms monetary policy. Even so, he argued that Congress should return to discussions about resuming public debt sustainability.

Digital currency

The president of the Federal Reserve also denied that the monetary authority is about to recommend the issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

At the hearing in the US Senate, Powell highlighted that, if the instrument is eventually adopted, the process will take place through the banking system.

According to him, the model will be different from that implemented by China, which controls the tool through the government. In any case, the US is not even “remotely close” to having a CBDC, according to him.