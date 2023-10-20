Julian Brandt, wrapped in a thick jacket, was happy about Borussia Dortmund’s victory in their anniversary game. Thanks to the national player’s goal, BVB won 1-0 (0-0) against Werder Bremen on Friday and took the lead in the table for at least one night after their fifth win in a row. In front of 81,365 spectators, Brandt scored in the 67th minute in his 300th Bundesliga game and secured BVB’s hard-fought success, making them unbeaten in 16 Bundesliga games across all seasons.

“A tough game,” said former Bremer Niclas Füllkrug on the streaming service DAZN. “It would have been good if someone had been there in the first half.” Brandt scored the goal “with great timing” and “finished it perfectly.”

Bremen’s negative trend continues due to the defeat. After the fourth defeat in the last five games, the danger zone is getting closer and closer. This is likely to increase criticism of coach Ole Werner despite the passable performance.

The memory of the last home defeat, when Bremen was the only team in Bundesliga history to turn a two-goal deficit into a win (3-2) in Dortmund in August 2022, sharpened BVB’s senses .

Shaky initial phase

Three of the four German national players who returned from the USA on a business jet specially chartered by the club were in the starting line-up and helped BVB take control from the start. Donyell Malen (6th) and Marius Wolf (7th) were close to Dortmund’s lead early on.

But after a shaky initial phase, Werder found their way into the game better. Although Borussia remained in charge, their great pressure gradually eased. Apart from a long-range shot from Julian Ryerson (24′) parried by goalkeeper Michael Zetterer, the Bremen goal was not really in danger for a long time.







It was only a loss of the ball during the build-up to the game just outside their own penalty area that put the guests in dire straits. But Marco Reus shot past the goal from close range after a pass from Brandt and carelessly missed the greatest opportunity to date (32′).

In the remaining time until the half-time whistle, the passionately fighting Bremen still needed a little luck. After a remarkable solo run from Felix Nmecha, Malen didn’t hit the ball properly in front of the goal (39′). Six minutes later, the Dutch international’s shot was denied by Zetterer. On the other hand, BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel remained almost unemployed.

Even after the restart, BVB stormed the Bremen goal, but often lacked wit and determination. Only a flash of inspiration from Emre Can gave them the lead. The recently controversial midfielder’s lob at Brandt exposed the Werder defense. With a lob over Zetterer, the national player refined the pass and thus gave Borussia the redemptive lead. As a result, BVB had further good opportunities.