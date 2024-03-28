A little stress in everyday life is necessary to get out of the comfort zone and be alert. However, can become a problem when it gets out of controlcausing different health effects such as anxiety, high blood pressure and even insomnia, among others.
Drawing on databases from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and more, Komawa developed the classification, which does not include California or New York, as follows:
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Louisiana
- Snowfall
- South Carolina
- Georgia
- Arizona
- W.V.
- Indiana
In first place was Tennessee, due to the high score in relation to health stress. In that sense, 15.5 percent of residents stated that their physical health “is not good for more than 14 days a month,” and according to the report, citizens of the state located in the southeast of the country work more than Americans. average, ranking third in hours worked (an average of 42.3 hours per week).
The problems that high stress can generate in the United States and the world
At the point where stress begins to be a burden, Different physical and mental problems emerge.. According to the CDC's specialized site, stress can lead to health problems such as insomnia, anxiety, high blood pressure and a weakened immune systemand even cause changes in people's behavior and lead them to different addictions such as alcohol abuse.
So, The CDC defines stress as the physiological or psychological response to internal or external stressors., which can include stressors experienced throughout life, including during childhood, adolescence, and adulthood. Finally, the organization's official website explains that Stress can lead to the development of serious diseases, such as heart disease, depression and obesity. External resources for managing and coping with stress include general wellness programs, psychiatrists, counselors, therapists, and social workers.
