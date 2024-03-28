As both public and private companies seek greater efficiency in their employees, In many cases, stress increases progressivelyand in United States creates an unsustainable situation, which is why the wellness brand Komowa created a list of the ten states that suffer the most from this phenomenon.

A little stress in everyday life is necessary to get out of the comfort zone and be alert. However, can become a problem when it gets out of controlcausing different health effects such as anxiety, high blood pressure and even insomnia, among others.

To raise awareness about the alarming situation in the United States, Komawa created a list considering 16 key indicators of stress (hours worked, credit card debt, divorce rates, among others), and then narrowed it down to four main points: work stress, monetary stress, health stress and family stress.

Drawing on databases from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and more, Komawa developed the classification, which does not include California or New York, as follows:

In first place was Tennessee, due to the high score in relation to health stress. In that sense, 15.5 percent of residents stated that their physical health “is not good for more than 14 days a month,” and according to the report, citizens of the state located in the southeast of the country work more than Americans. average, ranking third in hours worked (an average of 42.3 hours per week).

The list placed the state of Tennessee in first place among United States citizens with the most stress due to health problems and a large number of hours worked.

The problems that high stress can generate in the United States and the world

At the point where stress begins to be a burden, Different physical and mental problems emerge.. According to the CDC's specialized site, stress can lead to health problems such as insomnia, anxiety, high blood pressure and a weakened immune systemand even cause changes in people's behavior and lead them to different addictions such as alcohol abuse.

So, The CDC defines stress as the physiological or psychological response to internal or external stressors., which can include stressors experienced throughout life, including during childhood, adolescence, and adulthood. Finally, the organization's official website explains that Stress can lead to the development of serious diseases, such as heart disease, depression and obesity. External resources for managing and coping with stress include general wellness programs, psychiatrists, counselors, therapists, and social workers.