Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/28/2024 – 13:05

The wage bill in circulation in the economy increased by R$19.285 billion in the period of one year, to a record level of R$307.226 billion, an increase of 6.7% in the quarter ending in February 2024 compared to the quarter ending in February 2023. The data are from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In comparison with the quarter ending in November 2023, real income rose 0.9% in the quarter ending in February, R$2.879 billion more.

There was a slight decrease in the number of employed workers, but an increase in the income obtained by those who were working.

The average income of employed workers had a real increase of 1.1% compared to the quarter up to November 2023, R$34 more, to R$3,110.

In relation to the quarter ending in February 2023, the real average income of all employed workers rose 4.3%, R$128 more.

Nominal income, that is, before discounting inflation in the period, grew 2.5% in the quarter ended in February compared to the quarter ended in November. In comparison with the quarter ending in February 2023, there was an increase of 9.0% in the average nominal income.

According to Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE, workers' real income grew driven by the expansion of formal employment, which has higher remuneration than informal occupations. “Formal work has been growing through formal employment,” recalled Beringuy.