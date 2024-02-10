The families with children under 17 years of age facing financial difficulties They will have support from the government. The state of Minnesota announced new support that will provide US$1,750 for each child, as long as the following conditions are met.

The state of Minnesota shared that starting in tax year 2023, families can qualify for a child tax credit. They highlighted that there is no limit amount for the number of minors, and that it is a refundable credit, which means that the benefit can be obtained even if no taxes are owed.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue shared, through its official website, that This benefit only applies to children under 17 years of age, Otherwise, a loan may be sought for older children. Likewise, he clarified that support is phased out if income exceeds US$29,500 annually or US$35,000 for married couples filing a joint return.

They also emphasized that The resources granted by the government must be allocated only to the purchasing essential items such as food and clothing. The intention of this benefit, according to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is to reduce child poverty in the state by a third.

Minnesota wants to reduce child poverty. See also Earthquake night: Nepal, Italy, Japan and Peru reported strong earthquakes

How to apply for a child tax credit in Minnesota, United States

Considering that it only applies to children under 17 years of age and with a family income already mentioned, To request a child tax credit, Schedule M1DQC, Dependents and Qualified Children, must be completed. to determine if you can be a beneficiary of the program. Subsequently, the same must be done with Schedule M1CWFC, Credits for Minnesota Children and Working Families, through which the amount of the credit to be received will be determined.

State authorities emphasized that Individuals who did not reside year-round in Minnesota are not eligible; are barred from claiming a federal earned income tax credit by the IRS; or if you are a dependent or qualified child of another person. It also does not apply to those who have a government debt with Minnesotaalthough you can take the benefit of the program and apply it to the amount owed.