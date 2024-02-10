We start at the beginning of the month

Friday 1 March 2024 will be the date on which the new season of three well-established championships will begin. In addition to the most awaited, that of Formula 1, there will also be the two main preparatory categories of the Circus such as Formula 2 and Formula 3. It should be underlined that the latter, just like the others mentioned, will take part in the Feature Race on Saturday 2 March, and not on Sunday as usual. All this to bring forward by one day the start of Ramadan, the holy month for Islam which will begin on Sunday 10 March, a weekend in which only F1 will arrive in Saudi Arabia, taking part in the race on Saturday too.

Calendar and teams

For the rest, all the other nine races of the season, which will end on September 1st in Monza for the Italian GP, ​​second appointment in the 'Boot' after the one in Imola, home to the Emilia-Romagna GP in mid-May. On the starting grid there will also be the same ten teams as in 2023, with three drivers each, except for some changes: above all Rodin Motorsport, which from this year interrupts the partnership with Carlin. Similar speech also for the Germans of the team PHXno longer managed by Charoux.

New faces

As always, there are numerous new features regarding the general line-up. There Pressreigning Constructors' champion, greets Zak O'Sullivan and Paul Aron, both of whom moved to F2, but above all welcomes the Sicilian Gabriele Mini (coming after Hitech debut in 2023) and Arvin Lindblad. The champion Gabriel Bortoleto was also promoted to F2, in a team Trident (which represents Italy with Prema) which confirms the second Italian on the track: Leonardo Fornaroli. However, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, champion in the European Formula Regional but already ready to make his debut in F2, will not be there. Furthermore, two rookies are hired in the Milanese company, Sami Meguetounif and Santiago Ramos, one of the many drivers non-Europeans together with Sebastian Montoya (son of art together with Charlie Wurz), Max Esterson, Matias Zagazeta, Noel Leon, Tommy Smith, Christian Mansell and Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak. Out of 30 total pilots, almost half are at their first experience in F3.

Formula 3 / Official 2024 season line-up