The president of the United States, Joe Biden, stated this Wednesday that security forces are investigating whether There are terrorist links between the intentional attack in New Orleans in which at least 15 people have died and the explosion of a Tesla vehicle in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

«We are following the explosion of a (Tesla) Cybertruck in front of the Trump Hotel. Security forces and Intelligence are investigating this, even if there is some possible connection with the New Orleans attack,” the US president indicated in a brief address to the nation.

Regarding the incident in New Orleans, Biden has stressed that The attacker was a US citizen born in Texas who served in the United States Army “for many years,” while also being in the Armed Forces Reserve “until a few years ago.”

«The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also informed me that, a few hours before the attack, it published videos on social networks in which it indicated that was inspired by the Islamic State’s expression of desire to kill», he noted before recalling that the authorities found a flag of said jihadist group in the vehicle he rented to carry out this attack.









Furthermore, it has indicated that they found Possible explosives in the vehicle and in the immediate vicinitybut has emphasized that “the situation is very fluid and the investigation is in the preliminary phase”, so investigators “will continue to look for connections” and co-conspirators, but has asked to avoid “drawing hasty conclusions.”

Biden has ordered the attorney general, the director of the FBI, the secretary of Homeland Security, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center and the Intelligence community to “work intensely” until we have “complete” information. “Once we have that information, I will share it as soon as we can confirm it,” he added.

Finally, he has asked his team to ensure that “all” resources are “available to federal, state and local law enforcement to Complete the investigation in New Orleans quickly“and ensure that there is “no remaining threat to the American people.”

“We will support New Orleans as this arduous journey begins.” healing task. New Orleans is a place unlike any other in the world. It is a city full of charm and joy, which is why many people around the world love New Orleans. It is culture and, above all, it is people. That’s why I know that even though this person committed a terrible attack on the city, the spirit of our New Orleans will never be defeated. “It will always shine,” he expressed.

His words come after a driver drove a truck at full speed into a crowd gathered to celebrate the New Year on busy Bourbon Street in New Orleans (in the state of Louisiana) and shot at least two officers. In total, At least 15 people have died and around 35 have been injured.

For his part, the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, has “strongly condemned” the attack and has conveyed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, as well as to the Government and society. Likewise, he wished a quick recovery for the injured. Hours later, a Tesla Cybertruck caught fire next to the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, leaving one dead (who was inside the vehicle) and seven injured, in what is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.

Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and “The evil idiots chose the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack,” he asserted. “We have confirmed that the explosion was caused by large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the back of the Cybertruck rented and is not related to the vehicle itself,” he noted after announcing that “the entire Tesla management team” was investigating the “matter,” since he had “never” seen anything like it.

For its part, Melania Trumpthe wife of President-elect Donald Trump, has considered that “the incidents of violence” that have affected the country “are deeply worrying.” «Brutality must end. My sincere thoughts and prayers are with the families who are experiencing such deep pain and loss. Let’s fight for a future where peace prevails,” he said.