Why lip balm can dry out your lips more

Are your lips constantly chapped and have you become dependent on a stick or jar of lip balm that you always carry with you? That balm may help, but it may also be aggravating the very problem it’s supposed to fix. If you need to constantly reapply, the dependency may be related to the ingredients of the product you use.

What is lip balm for?

The skin on your lips is thinner than the rest of your body, but that’s not the only reason it dries out easily. Unlike other areas of the skin, the lips lack hair and sebaceous glands, which are responsible for producing sebum, a fatty substance that protects the skin from dehydration. Without this natural barrier, the skin on your lips is much more vulnerable to moisture loss and the effects of the environment.

Constant exposure to environmental factors such as wind, cold, excessive heat or solar radiation can accelerate the evaporation of the little moisture present in the skin of the lips. On the other hand, certain habits, such as lip licking, aggravate the problem. Although wetting your lips with saliva may provide momentary relief, it evaporates quickly and saliva contains digestive enzymes that attack the skin of your lips, leaving them even drier.

General dehydration of the body can also be noticed in the dryness of the lips, something that we will have experienced well if we have spent a day in the sun without drinking water and feel very thirsty. In fact, drinking enough water is the first measure we should take for dry skin in general and lips in particular, since hydration comes from within us.

Finally, dry lips can also be related to other conditions such as allergies, dermatitis, vitamin deficiency, the flu, or even medication side effects. In all these cases, the skin’s natural barrier is affected, and the lips become dry.

The ingredients of lip balms

One of the problems with lip products is that they include irritating or directly dehydrating ingredients, such as alcohol, artificial aromas, or certain moisturizers, which can contribute to creating more dryness in the lips. This creates a vicious cycle of dryness and the need to reapply a product that does not solve the problem.

One of the main culprits of this ‘addiction’ are substances that initially provide a feeling of relief, but can be irritating in the long term, especially moisturizers such as menthol, camphor and eucalyptus. These compounds are popular because they are mildly analgesic, offering a cooling sensation that may seem soothing, but can actually irritate the sensitive skin of the lips, causing inflammation and increased dryness.





Another problematic ingredient is alcohol, which is often used as a preservative or to give the product a lighter texture. While alcohol helps the balm have a less greasy texture, it can also remove the skin’s natural barrier and cause moisture to evaporate more quickly, taking away your lips’ natural moisture. The same goes for salicylic acid, another common ingredient.

Artificial fragrances also influence dry lips. Although they make the balm more pleasant, some fragrances can cause irritation, especially for people with sensitive skin. Even natural ingredients, such as essential oils, can be irritating if they are in high concentrations.

Finally, certain types of artificial waxes or petrolatum, which are common in balms because they form the protective barrier, can create a false sensation of hydration. If you use petroleum-based products on your lips before your lips dry out, for example before going outside in very cold or hot weather, you may be able to prevent some of the dryness. However, petroleum and other mineral oils are not effective in restoring hydration once it is lost. Having a mobile application to check ingredients can help identify these ingredients.

How to break the cycle

To avoid this problem, it is important to select lip balms that contain truly protective and non-irritating ingredients, such as shea butter, beeswax, natural oils such as jojoba or almond, and ceramides, a fat analogous to that of the skin. These components help repair the lip barrier and retain moisture without causing irritation.

It is also necessary to pay attention to how we use these products. Applying balm sparingly and avoiding compulsive use can give us valuable information about why lips become dry and how often we need to apply balm. If the answer is “all the time,” you may be using the wrong product.

In addition, drinking enough water, protecting your mouth with a scarf when the cold is intense or putting sunscreen on your lips in the summer are basic prevention measures. It is also a good idea to avoid licking your lips as much as possible, but that can be difficult for some people who have made it an automatic response.

Ultimately, lip balm should be a product for occasional use, when environmental conditions are extreme, and not a constant necessity. Looking at the label can help us rule out products that have potentially irritating ingredients and, as with any cosmetic, trial and error are our tools to find the right lip balm.