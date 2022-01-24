Tuesday, January 25, 2022
The US put 8,500 soldiers on alert due to the situation in Ukraine

January 24, 2022
US soldiers in Afghanistan

This is a file photo from the United States Army.

Photo:

VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO. AFP

This is a file photo from the United States Army.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Pentagon spokesman.

U.S alerted some 8,500 military that could be deployed as part of the troops of the NATO if Russia invaded UkrainePentagon spokesman John Kirby announced on Monday.

(Read here: NATO strengthens its defense capacity against the accumulation of Russian troops)

“The number of troops that the (Defense) minister has placed on high alert amounts to 8,500 men,” he declared, stressing that “no decision has been made on a deployment of forces outside the United States at the moment.”

(In other news: Tension with Ukraine: Russia responds to UK accusations)

But “it is very clear” that the Russians “have no current intention to de-escalate,” he added.

AFP

.
