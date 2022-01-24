The US put 8,500 soldiers on alert due to the situation in Ukraine

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
This is a file photo from the United States Army.
VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO. AFP
This is a file photo from the United States Army.
The announcement was made on Monday by the Pentagon spokesman.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 24, 2022, 03:33 PM
U.S alerted some 8,500 military that could be deployed as part of the troops of the NATO if Russia invaded UkrainePentagon spokesman John Kirby announced on Monday.
(Read here: NATO strengthens its defense capacity against the accumulation of Russian troops)
“The number of troops that the (Defense) minister has placed on high alert amounts to 8,500 men,” he declared, stressing that “no decision has been made on a deployment of forces outside the United States at the moment.”
(In other news: Tension with Ukraine: Russia responds to UK accusations)
But “it is very clear” that the Russians “have no current intention to de-escalate,” he added.
AFP
January 24, 2022, 03:33 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#put #soldiers #alert #due #situation #Ukraine
Leave a Reply