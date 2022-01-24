The US put 8,500 soldiers on alert due to the situation in Ukraine

U.S alerted some 8,500 military that could be deployed as part of the troops of the NATO if Russia invaded UkrainePentagon spokesman John Kirby announced on Monday.

“The number of troops that the (Defense) minister has placed on high alert amounts to 8,500 men,” he declared, stressing that “no decision has been made on a deployment of forces outside the United States at the moment.”

But “it is very clear” that the Russians “have no current intention to de-escalate,” he added.

AFP