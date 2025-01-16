The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked this Wednesday its authorization for the food and drug use of red dye No. 3 (erythrosine), banned in most developed countries and present in drinks, sweets and snacks.

The US regulator thus admitted a petition presented in 2022 by food safety and health advocates, who urged the agency to withdraw its approval for that substance that dyes foods an intense cherry red color.

The FDA said in a statement that it has taken it as a “matter of law” after Two studies have shown cancer in male rats laboratory animals exposed to high levels of that dye due to a hormonal mechanism typical of these rodents.

His note specified, however, that the way in which the dye causes cancer in rats does not occur in humans. People’s exposure levels are usually much lower and studies conducted in other animals and people have not shown the same effects.

“Claims that use in food and ingested medications put people at risk are not supported by available scientific information,” the agency said.

The FDA estimated that its use in foods and medicines is not as widespread as other certified dyes. It is particularly applied in candies, cakes, cookies, frozen desserts and frostings.

Food manufacturers will have until January 15, 2027 to stop applying it to their products and medicines until January 2028.

In 1990, The FDA had already banned its use in cosmetic products. after a very high dose was found to be linked to cancer in experiments with rats, but until now it had not extended the ban to food.

California anticipated the FDA’s decision and banned its use at the state level in 2023.

This dye is prohibited in most of its food uses in countries such as China, Japan, the United Kingdom and all members of the European Union.