According to the Constitution, it is necessary to meet certain requirements to be President of the United States. However, the qualities listed to lead the country do not include a university degree or a minimum degree of education. In fact, In the history of this nation there are several leaders who never graduated from school.

While some presidents not only finished high school, but also earned a bachelor's degree, other American leaders did not finish school. Although there are also others who did specializations, such as George W. Bush, who graduated with a master's degree from Harvard Business School; Richard Nixon, who earned a law degree from Duke University School of Law; or, Joe Biden, who graduated from Syracuse University College of Law.

Although the majority of United States presidents have had a high school degree or its equivalent (bachelor's degree), at least since 1953, according to Washington Post, There are 12 presidents in the history of the country who served as heads of state without having a educational certificate. Some never attended school and others did not complete their education.

George Washington was the first president of the United States.

According to the Constitution of the United States, to be President it is only necessary to meet three requirements: be a citizen by birth, be 35 years old or older and have resided in the country for the last 14 years. Article two, first section, paragraph four, of the Magna Carta does not list a minimum level of schooling required to lead the nation.

The first president of the United States, George Washington abandoned his studies after his father's death and did not obtain a high school degree.although he later received a surveyor's license from the College of William & Mary, in Virginia, according to Washington Post. Added to him are eleven other leaders who never received a secondary school certificate: