Invincible: Guarding the Globe And available starting today on iOS and Android, protagonist of a surprise launch by Ubisoft. As we know, it is a strategic RPG based on the series created by Robert Kirkman.
Announced last July, Invincible: Guarding the Globe tells the story an unpublished story set in the Invincible universe, providing us with a large number of characters to make up our team and overcome the challenges that will be proposed to us from time to time.
Specifically, we will be able to control heroes like Invincible, Atom Eve, Omni-Man, Titan and others still, becoming agents of the Global Defense Agency and defending the world from any type of threat that may arise.
Meanwhile, the second season is completed
The launch of Invincible: Guarding the Globe perhaps does not come completely as a surprise, in the sense that only a few weeks have passed since the announcement of the release date of Season 2 Part 2 on Prime Video, set for March 14th.
That said, we'll see if Ubisoft with this tie-in will be able to offer a solid and interesting experience compared to the average tactical RPG for iOS and Android, a genre that is often as popular as it is inconsistent.
