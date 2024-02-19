Invincible: Guarding the Globe And available starting today on iOS and Android, protagonist of a surprise launch by Ubisoft. As we know, it is a strategic RPG based on the series created by Robert Kirkman.

Announced last July, Invincible: Guarding the Globe tells the story an unpublished story set in the Invincible universe, providing us with a large number of characters to make up our team and overcome the challenges that will be proposed to us from time to time.

Specifically, we will be able to control heroes like Invincible, Atom Eve, Omni-Man, Titan and others still, becoming agents of the Global Defense Agency and defending the world from any type of threat that may arise.