The New York Attorney General, who is investigating Donald Trump in a case that preceded his election as president of the United States, said today, Thursday, that the former US president contributed to spreading a “false expectation” about his imminent arrest, after talking about his possible indictment.
The situation came in a letter sent by the office of Alvin Bragg, the Attorney General in Manhattan, to three Republican representatives who had sent a letter to him requesting his appearance before Congress regarding his investigation.
In the letter they sent Monday, the Republicans, who are chair of House committees, accused the Prague Democrat of launching a “politically motivated prosecution.”
The letter was sent after Trump (76 years old) had said Saturday that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Leslie Dubeck, general counsel at the New York Attorney General’s office, responded that “your letter … is an unprecedented interference in an ongoing domestic prosecution.”
And she continued, “The letter did not come until after Donald Trump spread a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers urged you to intervene urgently. Neither incident constitutes a legitimate basis for a congressional investigation.”
Trump supporters called for protests, prompting the New York Police Department to set up barricades in front of the Prague office, Trump Tower and the courthouse.
However, it is not clear when any accusation will be brought against the former president, which would be a precedent in the history of the United States if it happened, because no American president has ever been charged, whether he was in office or left the White House.
