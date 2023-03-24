Marc Fortiana in an image of his corporate website

The Court of Barcelona has sentenced Marc Fortiana, a mosso on leave of absence, known for being the owner of the security company Double Group, specialized in protecting personalities such as soccer player Leo Messi. Fortiana has been sentenced, along with five other police officers, for torturing and beating two young people in 2016 when he was still part of the Mossos d’Esquadra. The court considers it proven that Fortiana, together with another mosso, began a “totally free and unjustified aggression, intimidation and humiliation” against the two victims who were later seconded by the rest of the defendants. Others mossos He has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison, and all of them have been disqualified for four years, which means expulsion from the force. Fortiana was already arrested in 2021, along with three other police officers, in a dark episode linked to Fortiana’s private businesses in which they are accused of robbery, bribery and disclosure of secrets in the protection of an alleged businessman.

Fortiana took leave from the Mossos in 2017. The episode for which the Barcelona Court condemned him happened a year earlier, on the night of April 23, 2016 in Cerdanyola del Vallès (Barcelona). Fortiana, along with five other mossos more (one of them a sergeant) from the ARRO, stopped a Citroën Xsara in which two young people aged 20 and 22 were traveling at one in the morning. Far from stopping, the two kids, who had drunk and smoked marijuana, began to flee at 65 kilometers per hour, down a road, until they crashed into a stone. The sentence relates that the escape almost ran over one of the policemen, which unleashed the anger of those now convicted. This was reflected in the communications through the stations, where “derogatory expressions and express indifference were expressed in relation to the physical situation after the collision of tourism,” according to the ruling. “The colleagues are all good. The others are just as good for me ”, they radiated. An attitude that is far, according to the Court, from the intervention as “perfectly contained, measured and calm, without a trace of alteration or anger” that the defendants described.

Fortiana was behind the wheel of the van that began the chase for the getaway car. He, together with another mosso, They were the first to hit the two young men, once they got out of the vehicle, according to the ruling. The rest was added “with some joy.” “The young people said several times that it was seen that the agents were enjoying themselves, they laughed and made fun of them,” explains the sentence, which gives them credibility for their solid and persistent discourse during all these years, by the medical reports, because they denounced the same day of what happened and because of the contradictions of the defendants. The attack, says the ruling, was a “joint, concordant and adhesive action” with the intention of “humiliating, attacking and terrorizing young people”.

The defendants denied in their statement that they had beaten the young people and assured that the injuries were caused by the accident they suffered. In the lengthy ruling, the court points out the contradiction involved, on the one hand, that they first did not offer them medical assistance and did not notify an ambulance, and that in turn they consider that the accident was serious. He also insists that the medical experts point out that not all the injuries can be caused by the accident, and instead they are compatible with the story of the two young people. One of them suffered ocular fiber nerve loss. Among other details, the ruling ensures that “they hit with one of the seat belts of the tourism” that they cut. He also explains that they started from the vehicle and threw a loudspeaker sound system to the ground to intimidate them.

The court applies a reduced sentence for delays in holding the trial. And it also imposes economic compensation on the two young people, who suffered physical and psychological damage as well. In all, the mossos they must indemnify each of them with 20,000 euros for moral damages. One of the young people must also pay more than 10,700 euros for the consequences and the other almost 40,000. The sentence is not final and can be appealed. The Generalitat is subsidiary responsible in the event that they do not pay.

