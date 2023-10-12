The United States is not considering sending repatriation flights to Israel for now and invites its nationals to look for the limited commercial lines that still remain, according to a State Department spokesperson informed EFE.

Washington acknowledged being “aware” of the “limited capacity” of commercial flights and “high demand” by American citizens who want to leave the territory.

However, The spokesperson encouraged the citizens of his country to explore commercial options through third countries due to the difficulty in obtaining direct flights from Israel.

In turn, the Government of Joe Biden assured that it is also “exploring other options” to evacuate its citizens by “air, land or sea” through countries close to Israel.

The State Department added that it is in contact “24/7” with its citizens through telephone lines and a web form, which people interested in leaving Israel can fill out.

Unlike other governments, the United States has not launched any repatriation flights from Israel, despite the avalanche of commercial route cancellations.

The main US airlines, Delta, United, Air Canada and American Airlines have already suspended their flights to Tel Aviv, at least until the end of October.

Dozens of countries in Europe and America such as Germany, Spain, Denmark, France, Portugal, Canada and Mexico have already sent or will send official flights to evacuate their citizens from Israel.

Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza Strip.

At least eleven Americans were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel, while the number of people of this nationality who were taken hostage in Gaza is still unknown, as reported by President Biden this Monday.

The surprise attack by Hamas, which began on Saturday a war that today enters its fifth day and continues to register strong exchanges of fire, has already left at least 1,200 dead in Israel and more than 2,900 injured

On the Gazan side, The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday that so far it has recorded 950 deaths due to Israeli retaliatory bombings and at least 5,000 injured.

Added to these figures are 1,000 Palestinian militiamen killed in Israeli territory in clashes with security forces after infiltrating from the Strip, according to the latest Army estimates.

Furthermore, the Israeli Government has reported that more than 100 people have been kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza as hostages.

EFE

