The ambassador of Spain in Colombia, Joaquín de Arístegui, spoke with EL TIEMPO about the new Cultural Center of Spain in Colombia that aspires to be a space for reflection.

Arístegui also spoke about the importance of relations between Madrid and Bogotá and about Spain’s commitments to Latin America and the Caribbean since the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

This Thursday, like every October 12 since 1987, Spain celebrates the National Holiday that commemorates the Discovery of America in 1492, which aims to remember moments of collective history that are part of the common historical, cultural and social heritage. Why is this year’s commemoration going to be special in relation to Colombia?



This year, the commemoration of the most important day for the Spanish people, which is our National Holiday on October 12, is going to be a special holiday because for the first time we are going to celebrate it in what will be the future headquarters of the Cultural Center of Spain in Bogotá, which will be located in the convent of the Augustinian Recollects of the Colombian capital. We hope to soon begin its rehabilitation works to become, as I say, a new headquarters for the Spanish Embassy in Colombia.

I also believe that it is a wonderful occasion for this party to allow us to reconsider and reflect on the many things that unite and connect Colombia and Spain.

The ambassador of Spain in Colombia, Joaquín de Arístegui. Photo: Milton Díaz/ El Tiempo

What can we say about that Spanish national identity that exposes a common history?

As a Spaniard, since I was a child, young man and, now, less young, I have always felt very identified with the concept of our National Holiday and it is because it does not refer to a battle or a war victory over others. It does not seek to remember a success, generally violent, that usually exists in the stories of each country.

Our National Holiday refers to a wonderful journey that created a new stage in the history of Spain. A trip that transformed it from a European and Mediterranean country to a global country, through its arrival in America, creating a new concept of our identity and what was subsequently developed from Hispanicity.

Does it evoke that Ibero-American connection?



Of course. We celebrate Spain’s permanent connection with Latin America and the Caribbean. We Spaniards do not understand each other without America. And that is something that is seen in how we interpret the things that happen in this region. Today we celebrate not only our identity, but the new identity that was created on October 12.

Spain commemorates this Thursday the permanent connection of Spain with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Returning to the announcement of the new Cultural Center of Spain in Colombia, can you give us more details about it?



It is a project that the Government of my country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Spain, the Embassy of Spain in Colombia in particular and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, which is the main protagonist of, are very excited about. this initiative.

Spain has 19 cultural centers around the world, in addition to headquarters of the Cervantes Institute which in Colombia, evidently, are not necessary due to Colombia’s prominence in the dissemination of our common language. But We did not have a decent cultural center, Colombia being a strategic partner in culture in Spanish and Ibero-American culture, being a country that shares with Spain an extraordinary historical legacy.

In addition, it will be located in a historic building for both countries in the center of Bogotá…

We managed to sign an agreement with the order of the Augustinian Recollects, through their provincial in Colombia, who are the owners of both the Candelaria Church of Bogotá and the Convent of the Augustinian Recollects. These venues, which are two wonderful historical cloisters from Santa Fe, will become part of the Cultural Center of Spain in Bogotá, which It will have 5,000 square meters of useful space and which we will try to become a reference for La Candelaria. a neighborhood so close to the heart of Spain for centuries, and to Colombia as a fundamental partner of Spanish and Ibero-American culture in the world.

Spain hopes that the center will become a reference for La Candelaria, in the city of Bogotá.

What are your aspirations with this Cultural Center?



We aspire for it to be the most avant-garde and reference center of all Spanish cultural centers in the world. Our idea is that, on the one hand, it allows it to be a space for reflection on what unites Spain and Colombia, since Spain is very proud of the legacy it shares with Colombia, but we also want it to be a place where we can reflect the diversity of both countries.

We hope that in this cultural center we can offer modern and complementary initiatives that allow us to understand our complex and enormously rich societies with different key partners. And we also believe, without a doubt, that this type of spaces contribute to the peace dialogue in which Colombia has been working so hard.

What is Spain’s perspective regarding President Gustavo Petro’s vision of Total Peace?



I would define it with the words respect and admiration. When I say that we respect and admire what we are seeing in this peace process it is because I believe that The entire Colombian society is giving an example of democracy and optimism. Some from the affinity with the government of President Petro, others, from the legitimate democratic opposition; However, everyone is betting that somehow that important point of no return will be reached so that a stage of reconciliation without violence can really begin in this country.

President Gustavo Petro.

Does Spain have any objections to the foreign investment policies carried out by the Petro government?

Spanish companies continue to bet on Colombia as they have always done. I understand that, at this moment, there are many other countries and many other companies that want to invest and consolidate their presence in Colombia, but we must recognize that Spanish companies have been here for decades contributing to the prosperity, development and advancement of this country from the legitimate aspiration to make profits. Now we are around 900 companies established in Colombia that, approximately, generate 60,000 direct jobs and about 150,000 indirect jobs.

Yes, I must say that there is a justified expectation on the part of Spanish companies that, in this second year of the legislature, A panorama of legal security and transparency is consolidated that allows Spanish companies to have predictability. I think it is important that the message that businessmen perceive is one of stability and legal security so that investments can be seeds of prosperity in the long term.

Since the temporary presidency of the European Union, how does Spain hope to be able to promote the relationship of the European bloc with Latin America and the Caribbean?



In this case, when it is the fifth temporary presidency of the European Union that we assume, we seek to establish a transversal line of action that has Latin America and the Caribbean as its axis and that goes beyond our presidency in order that Latin America and the Caribbean is seen in the eyes as an essential partner from a position of equality, since as our Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, pointed out, It is the most Eurocompatible region in the world.

What tangible commitments exist?



The first is that, for the first time, Latin America and the Caribbean will receive cooperation and investment of 45 billion euros, a quarter of which Spain will contribute. This added to the launch in Bogotá, during the Swedish presidency of the EU, of the Euro-Latin American digital alliance, which is committed to jointly managing to contribute to reducing the digital and connectivity gap, something that is also carried out with focus of genre.

Last month, in Cartagena, we also had a meeting on the search for new banking formulas for multilateral development that would make it possible to make more operational that commitment to strategic cooperation of Europe with the world and with Latin America and the Caribbean, which is called Global Gateway.

A few months ago, Spain assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union. Photo: Javier Etxezarreta Pool PEUE/EFE

The Spanish Government has defended the regularization of migrants before the closure of borders. What lessons do you draw from this, especially in these times when this crisis is affecting the entire world?



Spain is a country that is now a recipient and distribution point for the migrant population, but we remember very well that we have also been a sending country. of migrant population in difficult times. Consequently, we are very clear as a society that migration brings growth, cultural wealth and always brings positive things. That is why we see migration not as a problem, but as an opportunity. The great lesson then is to harness the potential of migration to contribute to a more just international order, but also to strengthen societies through diversity.

Are there renewable energy projects that Spain plans in Colombia?



We have large companies in the field of renewable energy, many are already in Colombia. Large wind structures and infrastructure are also beginning to be developed. I think we can go from good business collaboration to good technological-scientific collaboration. and also to share experiences so that together we can contribute internationally to that awareness.. Colombia is a country that is at the forefront in the field of environmental policies and sustainable, but the European Union is, of all the regional blocks, the one that has obtained the best results in the field of its energy transition, which is why it is key to leverage ourselves.

