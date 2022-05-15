The US Embassy in Spain has not confirmed that the ETA terrorist group will be removed from its list of foreign terrorist organizations, as published by the AP agency, but it has made it clear that the revocation of this list “does not overlook” or they “reduce” the acts of terrorism that the gangs carried out and the damage they caused to their victims. This has been communicated by the US Embassy on Twitter, following a news from the aforementioned information agency that assures that Washington will eliminate ETA from the list.

In this sense, the Embassy has indicated that they have “no announcement at this time on revocations of the List of Terrorist Organizations (FTO, for its acronym in English Foreign Terrorist Organizations)” and that any announcement of this matter will be made when the notification is published. official in the US federal register.

Likewise, the diplomatic legation has explained that, in general, both designations and revocations of the FTO list “are governed by a process and clear statutory language” and that section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) “requires that the Department of State review FTO designations every five years to determine if one of them still meets the relevant criteria.”

The Embassy has added that the law requires the secretary of state to revoke an appointment if he determines that “the circumstances that were the basis of the appointment have changed in such a way as to justify a revocation” and that, in any event, revocations of the list required by law “do not reflect any change in policy toward the past activities of any terrorist organization nor do they overlook or diminish past acts of terrorism or the harm the organizations caused to victims.”