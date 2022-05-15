The fight for the Italian championship will not be decided until the last day of the game, despite Milan’s victory over Bergamo. Next Sunday, the Rossoneri have to compete in the season finale at Sassuolo Calcio.

Despite the win, nothing has been decided yet: Theo Hernandez from AC Milan celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: dpa

In the title race for the Italian soccer championship between AC and Inter Milan, the decision will only be made on the last matchday. Leaders Milan won 2-0 against Atalanta Bergamo on Matchday 37, but were unable to celebrate their first Scudetto in eleven years due to the 3-1 (1-0) victory of defending champions Inter at Cagliari Calcio.

Milan go into the season finale next Sunday (May 22) with a two-point lead over the champions. The Rossoneri travel to Sassuolo Calcio, while Inter have home advantage against Sampdoria.

The league leaders initially struggled in Bergamo before Rafael Leao (57th) scored the opening goal. Theo Hernandez (75th) made everything clear.

Inter, meanwhile, saved their chance in Cagliari. Matteo Darmian (25′) and Lautaro Martinez (51′) ensured a 2-0 lead before the hosts managed to quickly connect through Charalampos Lykogiannis (53′). Martinez eliminated all doubts about the Inter victory in the final phase (84th).