Politico: US Democratic Party decided to ban the transfer of cluster munitions to Kyiv

Members of the US Democratic Party decided to introduce an amendment to the defense law that would prohibit the transfer of cluster munitions to Kyiv and other countries. About it informs Politico.

The initiative is led by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and California Rep. Sarah Jacobs. In their opinion, the use of such ammunition violates human rights.

“If the US is going to be a leader in international human rights, we must not participate in human rights violations. We can support the people of Ukraine in their struggle for freedom, as well as resist violations of international law,” Omar said.