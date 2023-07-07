Daniel Galán’s match at Wimbledon: schedule and channel of the match against Mikael Ymer

By the third round of Wimbledon, Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán will be measured against the Swede Mikael Ymer. The tennis game will take place this Friday, July 7 at 7:35 in the morning.

Galán reaches this round after continuing to surprise on the grass and, for the second consecutive year, returns to the third round of Wimbledon by defeating the German Oscar Otte 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (3) .

Galán already surpassed two matches last year, before he was eliminated by the American Brandon Nakhasima, and this year he has another two wins, which curiously means that Wimbledon is the only tournament on grass in which he has official victories.

The Colombian, number 85, will face the Swede Mikael Ymer, who beat the American Taylor Fritz.

Where to see Daniel Galán

You can follow Colombian Daniel Galán’s game on Star+.

