Friday, July 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Daniel Galán’s match at Wimbledon: schedule and channel of the match against Mikael Ymer

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Daniel Galán’s match at Wimbledon: schedule and channel of the match against Mikael Ymer

Close


Close

Daniel Galan

Daniel Galán, Colombian tennis player.

Daniel Galán, Colombian tennis player.

The Colombian seeks to advance in Wimbledon and surprise his Swedish rival.

By the third round of Wimbledon, Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán will be measured against the Swede Mikael Ymer. The tennis game will take place this Friday, July 7 at 7:35 in the morning.

See also  Daniel Galán: 'We prepare all our lives for rivals like this'

(In addition: Daniel Galán defeats the German Oscar Otte and advances to the third round of Wimbledon)

Galán reaches this round after continuing to surprise on the grass and, for the second consecutive year, returns to the third round of Wimbledon by defeating the German Oscar Otte 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (3) .

(Read: Camila Osorio said goodbye to Wimbledon in the first round)

Galán already surpassed two matches last year, before he was eliminated by the American Brandon Nakhasima, and this year he has another two wins, which curiously means that Wimbledon is the only tournament on grass in which he has official victories.

The Colombian, number 85, will face the Swede Mikael Ymer, who beat the American Taylor Fritz.

Where to see Daniel Galán

You can follow Colombian Daniel Galán’s game on Star+.

(We recommend: Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, eliminated in their Wimbledon debut)

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
With information from EFE

More in Sports

Falcao, far from Millionaires: ‘Operation Tiger’ did not have the expected end

Egan Bernal gave it his all: dramatic moment in which he “busted” in the Tour de France

See also  Daniel Galán reaches the best ranking of his career as a tennis player

NBA Summer League 2023: where can you watch the new season of professional basketball?

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Daniel #Galáns #match #Wimbledon #schedule #channel #match #Mikael #Ymer

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result