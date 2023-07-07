Daniel Galán’s match at Wimbledon: schedule and channel of the match against Mikael Ymer

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Galán, Colombian tennis player.
Daniel Galán, Colombian tennis player.
The Colombian seeks to advance in Wimbledon and surprise his Swedish rival.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
By the third round of Wimbledon, Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán will be measured against the Swede Mikael Ymer. The tennis game will take place this Friday, July 7 at 7:35 in the morning.
(In addition: Daniel Galán defeats the German Oscar Otte and advances to the third round of Wimbledon)
Galán reaches this round after continuing to surprise on the grass and, for the second consecutive year, returns to the third round of Wimbledon by defeating the German Oscar Otte 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (3) .
(Read: Camila Osorio said goodbye to Wimbledon in the first round)
Galán already surpassed two matches last year, before he was eliminated by the American Brandon Nakhasima, and this year he has another two wins, which curiously means that Wimbledon is the only tournament on grass in which he has official victories.
The Colombian, number 85, will face the Swede Mikael Ymer, who beat the American Taylor Fritz.
Where to see Daniel Galán
You can follow Colombian Daniel Galán’s game on Star+.
(We recommend: Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, eliminated in their Wimbledon debut)
With information from EFE
