Ritter: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Kursk region was a disgrace for Zelensky

The attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region became a disgrace for the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. About this stated Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter on the Dialogue Works YouTube channel.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region was an absolute disgrace for Ukraine and, in particular, for Zelensky. This is a real strategic defeat, because the reserves and resources needed to stabilize the front cannot be delivered on time and are being destroyed,” the expert noted.

According to Ritter, Zelensky is “rapidly losing” political support, since the operation in the Kursk region “did not bring the desired results,” and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are faced with “complete collapse” in Donbass.

Earlier, the leader of the British Heritage Party, David Curtain, said that the mass resignation of Ukrainian ministers indicates the imminent collapse of the Zelensky regime.