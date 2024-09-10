The 29-year-old Greek striker, Giorgios Giakoumakis, It was the big bet of the Cruz Azul Football Club for the attack and leaving aside its performance in the Leagues Cup where he failed to score a single goal in the four games he played in 329 minutes.
His performance in the 2024 Apertura Tournament has been different, as he has recorded three goals and two assists in five games and a total of 293 minutes played, meaning he scores every 98 minutes.
However, it is more than clear that it will take time for him to define himself as a relentless scorer like what is so expected in the Mexican championship, foreign forwards who have left their mark as in the case of André-Pierre Gignac, Humberto Suazo, Rogelio Funes Moriamong many others.
In this way, the former player of Atlanta United The United States is adapting to the Aztec style of football and is competing for the individual scoring championship. It should be remembered that the last scoring champions have left the bar very short, for example, last semester Uriel Antuna, Solomon Rondon, Federico Vines and Diber Changingshared the award with eight goals.
After six games, the player is only one goal below Paulo Dias, Raúl Zúñiga, Lucas Cavallini and Henry Martin; so there are still many games left to decide the winner, but without a doubt the European offensive can compete for the award.
