A sudden illness while acting during the show “Dioggenes”the famous actor Stefano Fresi forced to stop and apologize to the public. Fortunately, he realized what was happening to him. He suspended his performance, causing the audience to worry.

Sorry, this isn't part of the script.

He stopped and asked for a break, he left the scene but then Stefano Fresi didn't feel like continuing the show. The Centrolucia Theater alerted the 118, to provide the actor with all the necessary care. There were as many as 130 spectators invited to leave the theater.

The fans showed concern and shortly after a came update on the theatre's social page. How is the actor now?

Update on Stefano Fresi's show last night: following the illness that occurred during the performance, we inform our kind audience that we spoke with Stefano Fresi and he reassured us about his health conditions. It was a huge scare for everyone, also because, for an actor, interrupting a show is always the last option. Fortunately everything is being resolved. Stefano is better and he immediately told us that he wants to make up the date. Therefore, we are working to find one available compatible with the theater's programming and will inform you as soon as possible. The ticket, for those who purchased it, will be the same. Thanks to everyone and strength Stefano!!💙

The great actor also wanted to thank everyone for the great closeness and immense affection received. Now he feels better and will soon be ready for recover his show and give new emotions to his beloved audience. A big scare, but fortunately the worst now seems to be over.

Numerous i love messages that Stefano Fresi is receiving in these hours, the enormous affection of the fans which gives the strength to every actor to always get back on their feet.