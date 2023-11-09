The Screen Actors Guild of the United States SAG-AFTRA and the Hollywood studios reached a “billion-dollar” provisional agreement this Wednesday to end a strike that has lasted almost four months.

«We are excited and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theater Negotiating Committee has voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement (…) our strike is officially suspended and all pickets are withdrawn. We will be in contact in the coming days with information about the celebration meetings throughout the country,” the union reported in a statement.

The agreement includes a contract “valued at more than 1 billion dollars” (about 934 million euros) that will increase minimum remuneration “above average” and “unprecedented provisions on consent and compensation” in order to protect the image of the actors in the face of the “threats” of Artificial Intelligence. Related news

In addition, actors will for the first time have bonuses for participating in live streaming services and improvements in pension and health insurance limits, among other extra compensations. «We have reached a contract that will allow SAG-AFTRA members of all categories to build sustainable careers. “Many thousands of artists, now and in the future, will benefit from this work,” the union said. However, details of the contract will not be revealed until the SAG-AFTRA National Board reviews the tentative agreement, which must be ratified by union members. Last month, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) reached an agreement with Hollywood after a strike that paralyzed production in much of the country’s film industry for five months. The WGA went on strike on May 2 and the work stoppage reached its 145th day this Saturday, putting it two weeks away from the longest strike in the union’s history, which lasted 154 days in 1988. For its part, the Union Actors Guild of America (SAG-AFTRA) joined the strike on July 14 in solidarity with the screenwriters.

#actors #union #Hollywood #reach #provisional #agreement #strike