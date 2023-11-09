In its latest financial report, Take Two Interactive has unveiled updated sales of its flagship games at the end of September 2023, with GTA 5 which exceeded 190 million units sold. The excellent result brought sales of the series to 410 million units. Good too Red Dead Redemption 2 whose sales reached 5 million units, up from 53 million in the previous report.

Results exceeded expectations

Red Dead Redemption 2 also continues to sell well

Take-Two described the results of the two games as exceeding expectations. Naturally there is great anticipation for the presentation of GTA 6, which will take place in December 2023.

As for the western series, which has sold 81 million units in total, the publisher stated that RockstarGames managed to expand its audience with the release of Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare on Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately he did not provide precise data regarding sales of the remastered edition.

No specific data for either GTA Online and the GTA+ subscription service, despite talk of solid growth.

Regarding the other series, that one NBA 2K exceeded 140 million units sold, while Borderlands sold 81 million.