It was a month ago when Queen Camilla, 77, was forced to cancel her schedule due to a chest infection. Not many details were given and everyone thought it would be something temporary. But the truth is that since then the wife of King Carlos III has hardly been seen in public and has unleashed a wave of rumors about her state of health. Now Buckingham Palace has been forced to come on stage with a revealing statement that sows concern.

It has been a fatal year for the British monarchy, to which practically everything has happened. When the picture seemed to become clearer after Kate Middleton announced the end of her chemotherapy treatment and Charles III was seen recovering his institutional life, Queen Camilla has arrived to introduce one more cause for concern.

His infection has become one of the topics of debate in the United Kingdom, both in the media and on social networks. The wife of King Charles III appeared and disappeared at official events without there really being much information about his state of health, with last minute cancellations that surprised everyone. The situation reached such a point that some journalists questioned whether it was appropriate for Camila to be close to Carlos III while he continued with his chemotherapy treatment.

A statement that reopens the debate

The situation had become so paranoid that Buckingham Palace had to step forward to clarify the following: they have confirmed lCamilla’s absence for the next visit of the emir of Qatar and his wifewho had been invited by King Charles III himself on a state trip.









According to different British media reports, British monarch’s wife has not recovered from chest infection that has weighed her down so much for the last month. The symptoms derived from his chest infection persist, which already caused the cancellation of several institutional events a few weeks ago. Doctors have advised that she rest and remain isolated from everything related to her real agenda to try to fully recover.

In this way, Camilla will miss the outdoor event at the Horse Guard Parade, where both the King, the Prince and Princess of Wales will join the Emir of Qatar and his wife. He probably won’t be at the luncheon that will take place after the parade at Buckingham Palace itself on Wednesday. Everyone will be pending official announcements of the Crown to know the evolution of Charles III’s wife.

A bad emotional moment

Nor does it seem that Camila is going through her best emotional moment, since a couple of weeks ago He had to mourn the loss of his doga faithful pet that she adored and that had accompanied her all these years. His loss was shared on Buckingham Palace social media.

Many consider the monarchs’ recent trip to Australia and Samoa a mistake. Then, Charles III had to suspend his cancer treatment and Camila contracted her infection as soon as she set foot on British territory. The absence of the Queen in Remembrance Dayone of the most important events of the year for the British Crown, revealed that his illness was more important than initially thought.