A national strategic plan for heart health, the first ever written in Italy, to fight cardiovascular diseases which remain the number one killer in Europe through prevention. The cardiologists launch it on the occasion of World Heart Day, scheduled for Sunday 29 September. Among the cornerstones set by the 89-page document: mandatory cholesterol and blood pressure screening for everyone, starting from the age of 18; electrocardiogram once a year for those over 65; public city areas allied to sport, with cycle paths and spaces dedicated to physical activity in parks; clear and homogeneous treatment paths; digitalization to streamline bureaucracy; educational campaigns from schools to workplaces; hi-tech innovation and artificial intelligence.

The plan is intended to be a “reference guide for institutions”, on the model of those against other chronic pathologies such as the National Oncology Plan, and was developed by the Italian Federation of Cardiology (Fic), in collaboration with the Italian Society of Cardiology ( Sic) and the National Association of hospital cardiologists (Anmco), with the support of the European Society of Cardiology (Esc). The document is part of an action to promote heart health underway in the EU. In Europe – cardiologists recall – heart disease remains the most common cause of mortality, with a prevalence of 113 million affected people, over 12.7 million new cases and an overall expenditure of up to 300 billion euros, equal to 2% of European GDP.

“In this scenario – declares Ciro Indolfi, president of the Fic – unlike low-risk ‘cousin’ countries such as France and Spain, Italy is at a moderate cardiovascular risk level, which translates into a still alarming number of deaths exceeding 220 thousand per year, with a prevalence higher than the European average, equal to 7 thousand cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, and an economic impact on the National Health Service and the social security system equivalent to approximately 20 billion euros in 2021, between direct and indirect costs”. But “the burden of these pathologies will increase more and more as a consequence of the aging of the population which characterizes Italy in particular – warns the president of the Sic, Pasquale Perrone Filardi – Therefore, today more than ever, it is necessary and no longer It is deferrable to develop and implement concrete policies to promote heart health, manage chronic conditions and primary and secondary prevention programs that take into account the main cardiovascular risk factors, such as high cholesterol and hypertension”. (continued)