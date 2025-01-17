The ups and downs of the Constitutional

Maintain honor and order in your own house, and the Republic will endure.” Gerald Ford

You will have seen that the Constitutional Court has removed José María Macías from the deliberation on the question of unconstitutionality presented by the Supreme Court regarding the amnesty; thus accepting the challenges that had been made against him because he considered that his appearance of impartiality was broken. Macías was the biggest fool of the extinct CGPJ regarding the norm. It is not that he participated in preparing a legal report contrary to the amnesty, that too, but that he made a pilgrimage through the media and beach bars to rant against it and against those who promoted it. Like so many, the President of the Government himself considered it unconstitutional a while before specifying the votes of Junts, without going any further. However, he was not removed because of this display of activism but because he had “a direct participation in the matter of the lawsuit” through his “official action” by participating in the mandatory CGPJ report.