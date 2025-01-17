The European Court of Auditors warns of a “lack of interconnectivity” between Barcelona and the rest of the Catalan municipalities to promote sustainable mobility. This is indicated in a report published this week, where it points out that the reduction in private vehicle traffic in favor of less polluting means of transport remains “a challenge” for the city.

“Although the transport infrastructure in Barcelona is sufficiently developed and widely used, lPeople who travel to the metropolitan area often continue to depend on the private vehicle“, indicates the document. In this sense, the European auditors warn that the “lack of coordination” between administrations can lead to grievances in other parts of Catalonia.

To exemplify this problem, the European Court of Auditors takes the situation of the Vic flatwhere the thresholds related to ozone concentration greatly exceed the Spanish average. “Research shows that, to significantly reduce ozone concentration in Plana de Vic, the city of Barcelona must adopt measures to reduce ozone precursors,” the report maintains.

Despite the collateral damage derived from this lack of coordination, the auditors show that some of the latest measures adopted – such as the low emissions zone (ZBE) or the creation of superblocks – have favored the reduction in the concentration of polluting gases in Barcelona.

In the case of the Catalan capital, the report indicates that traffic pollution in Barcelona “has decreased” after the introduction of the ZBE, although it also clarifies that part of the results were initially affected by the reduction in traffic during the Covid-19 crisis.

As for superblocks, the concentration of nitrogen dioxide in the city is expected to drop around 30% facing 2030. Although in general terms the auditors evaluate the measure positively, they conclude that The results have been “uneven” and that, similarly to the case of transportation, has generated collateral damage.

In this sense, they indicate that traffic limitations have increased commercial activity in some superblocks by 33%, where bars and restaurants have become a new source of noise. At the same time, they regret that the calm in the streets within the new green areas has ended up harming the adjacent streets.

In fact, the auditors show that at least two out of every three citizens of the Barcelona area (66%) are still exposed to noise and traffic levels that exceed the thresholds of the Environmental Noise Directive.