Monday, May 22, 2023, 8:20 p.m.



| Updated 22:41h.

The heavy rains expected for this Tuesday in the Region of Murcia have caused the Aemet to activate the orange notice in the regions of Mazarrón and Campo de Cartagena as well as in the Valley of Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas. Given this situation, the UPCT reported that the classes scheduled for this Tuesday are suspended and that the buildings will remain closed throughout the day. The Polytechnic will keep the university community informed through its official channels.

In the same way, from the University of Murcia they reported that there will be no teaching activity on the Murcia, Lorca and San Javier campuses. The students of these UMU centers did not have class because they are in the exam period. However, from the University of Murcia they transferred that the tests will not be carried out this Tuesday, but will be rescheduled.

The physical fitness test for access to the degree in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences scheduled for this Tuesday has been postponed until May 30 due to the weather forecast.

The schools and institutes of fourteen municipalities in the Region and a district of Murcia will not open their doors either, as agreed by the directors of the educational centers in a meeting with the Ministry and the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras.