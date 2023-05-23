Mexico City.- It is common that while you write a WhatsApp message on your cell phone you make mistakes, but there are some that stand out more, such as sending a text with misspellings; To avoid embarrassing typing stumbles, Meta, owner of the popular messaging app, will now allow you to correct messages after they’ve been sent.

WhatsApp announced that this will be possible up to 15 minutes after sending a message in the application and that the edited writings will show the legend ‘Edited’, so the people in the conversation will be able to know if a message has been modified, but they will not see what it was. what was changed.

“Now you can edit your messages in WhatsApp up to 15 minutes after sending them,” announced Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Meta, in a post on Facebook.

How does it work?

Using this function is simple, you just have to press the sent message, choose the ‘Edit’ option and it will be possible to change words, letters and add more text.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding additional context to a message, we’re excited to give you more control over your chats,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

The function of deleting a message in a conversation is still an option for those who want to delete a mistake outright or want to write a different message.

The company announced that the tool began its rollout globally starting today for users, but if you still can’t use it, you’ll have to wait a few weeks for the update to arrive on your phone.