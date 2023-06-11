Sunday, June 11, 2023, 09:11



The conclusions of a Final Study Project on camping and caravanning tourism as a sustainable modality have been collected in a chapter of the book Manual de Turismo, Salud Pública y Bienestar, by Elgaronline, an international publishing house specializing in management and business. The student, Tamara Saura Acosta, concludes in her work that “mobility tourism is a guarantee of health, well-being and sustainability.”

This study addresses the interrelation between the demand and the use of “tourism in mobility”, from the exponential growth of camping and caravanning. It proposes a model to guide a tourism development (supply) and demand strategy exploring the success factors, with a view to the sustainability and management of these tourism businesses. It also provides analysis of recent data from the Algarve Region, in Portugal.

The study also foresees new forms of tourist residence, such as caravans and motorhomes, or what is the same as ‘caravaning’, a phenomenon with deep roots in countries such as Germany, France and England, and which is currently in progress in Spain. boom and grow steadily. According to studies carried out, some 400,000 caravans arrive in Spain every year. Data from the survey of the National Institute of Statistics on the occupation of campsites confirm an average growth above that of other tourist accommodation, according to the work.