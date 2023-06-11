​The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has registered more than 10,000 civil marriage applications before the Civil Family Matters Court for foreigners, at a rate of 40 civil marriage applications per day, since the entry into force of Law No. 14 of 2021 regarding civil marriage and its effects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, at the beginning of last year.

Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, confirmed that the continuation of the Family Court for Foreigners in Abu Dhabi, providing an advanced model for civil family courts, comes in implementation of the ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and in direct response to the directives of His Highness. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop a world-leading judicial system that enhances the emirate’s competitive position.

He stated that the statistics of the Abu Dhabi Court for Foreigners showed that more than 10,000 civil marriage applications have been registered since the law began to be applied, at a rate of 40 civil marriage applications per day, equivalent to 4 civil marriage cases per working hour, after the launch of the “Express” civil marriage service, which allows The marriage takes place within 24 hours only, in response to the large number of tourists coming from all over the world to contract a civil marriage in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Counselor Youssef Al-Abri explained that the Abu Dhabi Courts are keen on excellence in the way of providing judicial services electronically, starting from registering applications to completing procedures and attending sessions, as they are electronic, paperless courts, in addition to being the only bilingual court in the Arab region, as it allows Litigation forms and rulings in both Arabic and English, in order to guarantee the right of foreigners to understand litigation procedures in a simplified manner, without any language barriers that may hinder learning about decisions issued by courts in cases.

It is noteworthy that the Court of Civil Family Matters for Foreigners provides many services to tourists and residents of all foreign nationalities, such as civil marriage, civil divorce without harm, joint custody of children, civil wills and legacies, and proof of lineage.