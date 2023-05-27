Saturday, May 27, 2023
The unusual explanation given by the passenger who opened a plane door in mid-flight

May 27, 2023
in World
The unusual explanation given by the passenger who opened a plane door in mid-flight


close

Door open on moving plane

Captures of the video that shows when the passenger opens the door of the moving plane.

Captures of the video that shows when the passenger opens the door of the moving plane.

The passenger is exposed to 10 years in prison for violating aviation safety laws.

The man who opened the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines plane in mid-flight has revealed why he did it, after being detained by the authorities.

The plane was carrying nearly 200 passengers when it arrived on the runway of Daegu International Airport on Friday., 240 km south of Seoul, on a local flight. When the plane was about 200 meters above the ground, the man in his 30s, according to police, opened the exit door.

The passenger was taken for questioning by the Daegu police, who were he explained that he was “under stress after recently losing his job.” “He felt the flight was taking longer than it should have and felt suffocated in the cabin,” a Daegu police detective told AFP. “He wanted to get out quickly,” he pointed out.

The passenger is exposed to 10 years in prison for violating aviation safety laws. A video taken by a passenger showed the wind blowing through the open door and some people screaming in surprise.

Several passengers were taken to hospital after suffering breathing difficulties, but there were no serious injuries or damage, according to the Ministry of Transport.

“It was chaos with people near the gate appearing to faint one by one, and flight attendants calling the doctors on board,” a 44-year-old passenger told Yonhap news agency.

“I thought the plane was exploding. I thought I was going to die,” he added.

An official from the Ministry of Transport told AFP that it was “the first incident of its kind”. of which I was aware in the history of Korean aviation. Experts say the South Korean airline industry has a strong safety record.

