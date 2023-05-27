Karla Tarazona and his youngest son Valentino, the result of his relationship with christian dominguez, caused a great furor on the set of “Préndete” the morning of this May 26. The entertainment magazine had the Grand International Orchestra as guests to present their new jale, Jean Paul Santa María. However, the great surprise of the evening was that Domínguez was conspicuous by his absence; Meanwhile, his descendant came representing him.

How was the dance of “El worm” by Karla Tarazona and her son lived?

At the end of the day, prior to the farewell presentation of the cumbia group, Karla Tarazona invited the musicians to move to the rhythm of the popular dance “El gusano”. It was there when Kurt Villavicencio took the opportunity to ask Karla Tarazona to come out in front of imitating the steps of his heir. The peculiar moment was documented and the duo won the looks and applause of the public with their unique dance steps.

How was the reunion between Karla Tarazona and Christian Domínguez?

Christian Domínguez and Karla Tarazona saw each other again during a LIVE link between the Gran Orquesta Internacional and the program “Préndete” on Panamericana TV. In that communication, the pair of public figures showed that they left their quarrels in the past and that they maintain a good relationship for the well-being of their youngest son.

Even the cumbiambero did not hesitate to send a greeting to the presenter. “Greetings to Karla, with love. How are you?” she said. After seeing the interaction between the ex-partner live, ‘Metiche’ joked about it: “Listen to me, Christian. You are here, only the guinea pig is missing and we are already ‘Hello everyone’ 2013”.

Karla Tarazona breaks down when remembering her son on his birthday

The presenter of “Préndete” celebrated her 40th birthday with a surprise prepared by the Panamericana TV team. During her visit to the channel’s radio booth, Álvaro Rod brought her a bouquet of roses as a present and sang her song “Listen to me, my love.”

But the most tender moment of the tribute for her name day came when Karla Tarazona remembered one of her children and could not help but shed a few tears. “I cry because from very early on I have received the affection of the public (…) I love how you sing (Álvaro Rod) because I see him and I see one of my children who likes to sing. At some point I would love to see my child like this and it excites me,” Karla said.

Karla and Christian Domínguez got together for their son’s birthday

Karla Tarazona and Christian Domínguez met to celebrate the 7th birthday of their common son. The parents organized an ostentatious party in an exclusive vacation center in Huachipa in honor of the little one and did not hesitate to share some of the most picturesque moments of the evening on their social networks.

Another of the public figures who could not miss the celebration was, without a doubt, Pamela Franco

