John Allen Chau ventured to India and attempted to approach a tribe, even though he had been warned not to, with the intention of evangelizing them. So far, his body has not been recovered.

Chau was born in Alabama, United States, and was 26 years old at the time of his death. From what his relatives commented to different media at the time, he was an explorer at heart who from his youth enjoyed discovering new places.

Faithful believer in Jesus, Chau felt that he had a mission in the world to evangelize various tribes Until now, they had had no contact with the outside world. For this, he chose to travel to North Sentinel Island, in India.

The tribe that occupies this land is known for responding violently to unwelcome visitors. Chau, knowing this, decided to pay some fishermen to take him as close as possible.

There are versions of the story that say that he had his first warning when an arrow was shot at his bible from the island while he was trying to make a first approach.

Supposedly, after this, Chau returned to the fishermen, but told them that he would try again.

He kept his word on November 17, 2018 when, completely ignoring the signals the Sentinelese had given him, he ventured back to the island. The next piece of information we have about Chau is that the fishermen watched as the tribe buried his body in a place on the beach.

What has happened since then?

The authorities had a first attempt to recover the body of the foreigner, but they did not even make landfall on the island.

This was not only because the Sentinelese received them in the same way as Chau, but because this situation opened a debate on the defense of this type of community.

Activist groups such as Survival International, which seeks to defend the rights of communities that do not want contact with the outside world, commented that Chau’s visit, like that of the authorities, could have been catastrophic within the community.

This is because as the group has been isolated from the rest of the world, people do not have the same defenses, so any type of illness, from the flu to chicken pox, could completely wipe them out.

As for the investigation that was initially attempted, it was stopped because, apart from the fishermen, there was no one really involved in the homicide who could talk about what happened.

Kanchan Mukhopadhyay, from the Anthropological Study of India, spoke to the newspaper ‘El País’ about some of the research’s problems: “You cannot apply a jurisprudence that is alien to the tribe because every legal system is based on the culture of the community That rules. We don’t know the rules of the Sentinelese or their idea of ​​self-defense.”

In that sense, it would not be known if the tribe acted in what they considered self-defense before Chau’s arrival.

In addition, Manish Chandi, a member of the Andaman and Nicobar environmental team, spoke to the newspaper ‘El País’ and commented in defense of the tribe: “There is nothing to investigate in the tribes. The focus should be on John Allen Chau’s intrusion.”

North Sentinel Island

It is located in the Indian Ocean, in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago and for more than 60,000 years, according to historians, it has been occupied by a tribe of hunters who came from Africa.

About this community there are more questions than answers. It is not clear what language they speak or how many people are part of it, although the media ‘BBC’ reports that there are around 150 inhabitants.

They are completely isolated from the rest of the world and have not had much contact with it since they arrived there. The little that has been discovered about them from the brief approaches that some people have had is that they do not accept people outside their tribe and that their way of dense is spears and arrows.

