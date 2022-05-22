With the start of the pandemic, many Peruvian artists were affected by the total closure of cultural activities. Although this generated concern in the artistic community, it also served as a strategy for them to reinvent themselves and look for new ways to transmit a message in the midst of a crisis. This was the case of Luis Andrés Grillo La Torre, known in the media as ‘The cricket’.

The comedian joined digital platforms in the first days of quarantine and has now gone viral on social networks due to the particular questions he asks his interviewees. In the following note, you will learn more about the different facets that the comedian has gone through throughout his short, but memorable career.

Who is The Cricket?

Andrés Grillo is a well-known Peruvian stand-up comedian. According to his Linkedin profile, he studied at the Escuela Nacional Superior de Bellas Artes del Perú from 2007 to 2014. Also, has developed within the artistic world as a plastic artist and art teacher .

However, his increasing popularity is due to the YouTube program he hosts called “NN Entrevistas”. In this one, he entertains viewers with the peculiar questions he asks the guests of each program.

El Grillo studied at the National Superior School of Fine Arts of Peru for 7 years. The Cricket/Instagram

His facet as a stand-up comedian

In 2019, for an interview in Capital, the art teacher spoke for several minutes about how he prepares to give a show in front of the public, especially for children. “Generally, in stand up, we talk about a monologue that is scheduled and we play with the public”, he said at the beginning.

Likewise, he recounted the type of questioning that should be taken into account when doing impro in the middle of a stand-up show, emphasizing how difficult it is to be an artist in the country. “I question a lot the subject of what art is like in Peru and how I can reach the students so that they love art as I express it and love it ”, he stated.

On the other hand, in January 2021, he announced on his Instagram account that he would give virtual stand-up classes for anyone who wants to explore their artistic skills through comedy.

El Cricket is an art teacher and comedian. Photo: The Cricket/Instagram

What is “NN Interviews”?

This talk show is presented through the official account of ‘The cricket’, from the YouTube platform. This space was created on May 16, 2020 and its first video was uploaded just a week later, with Carlos Orozco, creator of Moloko Podcast, as a guest.

Currently, the channel has 126,000 subscribers and 45 videos in total. The content uploaded to date is divided into four created lists: 1st season, 2nd season, 3rd season, It’s extraordinary and We’re all going to die (TVM).

Although the central base of this conversation space prioritizes interviews with well-known figures from the art world in Peru, ‘The cricket’ It also develops short reports on curious topics that may be of interest to the public. In these, she conducts interviews on the go.

Who has ‘El Grillo’ interviewed?

Although most of his interviews maintain a high percentage of views, they depend a lot on the guest who appears in each episode. However, this is not a factor that affects the video quality it presents, since it is usually fair in this regard.

Below, find out which guests caused the most views for their channel and how many views they’ve racked up to date.

Mateo Garrido Lecca 621,145 views

Gerardo Pe 432,007 views

Ricardo Morán 419,104 views

Job Mansilla 372,297 views

How many followers does ‘El Grillo’ have on Instagram?

Comedian Luis Andrés Grillo La Torre manages three accounts on Instagram. Your character profile ‘The cricket’ which has 22,000 thousand followers. In your channel account NN interviews (@nnentrevistas) has 14,200 followers and on the third page, dedicated to his pet Girl (@chicalasalchicha) is followed by 939 users.

Followers of ‘El cricket’ in the three accounts it manages. Registrations until 21.5.2022 Photo: capture Instagram

