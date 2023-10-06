The television broadcast Iceberg Telelombardy has released unpublished audio messages from Alessia Pifferi, sent to a friend in the days before little Diana was found. The 18-month-old girl died of starvation after her mother abandoned her at home alone for six long days.

Alessia Pifferi, in the audio messages, pretended to be busy, immersed in baptism preparations of little Diana. She told her friend that she had prepared all the wedding favors and was ready for that long-awaited party. Over the next few days, she sent her updates. Her baptism was went great, he was happy and was waiting to receive the photos. But that baptism, as ascertained by the investigators and confessed by the accused herself, is not never happened.

Diana’s baptism went very well. Now I’m shooting photos because we took few with the phone and we made it to a few. I don’t know how they came. I hope so… fingers crossed. However, everything went well, everything was splendid.

Bergamo and I got back together, we’re trying. I hope with all my heart that things can work out great with him now, as they seem to be going. And go back immediately, in his time, to his house because I want to leave here anyway. It is no longer feasible to be with my family.

The woman had planned everything. Organize a fake baptism, complete with party favors to give later to friends and relatives, for example get some money. She needed them to rent a limousine and do a great gift to his partner from Leffe. The woman admitted to having also had paid relationships, to obtain more money.

As she told her friend, again by message, she and the man from Leffe were back together and she hoped that this time it would go as she had always dreamed. She wanted to go and live with him, she hoped that that day in the limousine (as the lawyer revealed) he would asked to marry her. But on July 14, 2022, when she left for Leffe with the luxurious vehicle, Alessia Pifferi left Diana at home alone, at just 18 months old, without food or water. She didn’t care about her baby. When she returned home, the following July 20, for the baby there was nothing left to do.