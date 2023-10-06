In a meeting to be held in California, the USA and China seek to resolve conflicts and stabilize the relationship

The White House is planning a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting should be held in San Francisco, California, in November. The objective is to stabilize relations between the 2 countries. The information is from the newspaper The Washington Postciting US government officials.

Next week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Washington. The details of the meeting between the presidents must be defined after this visit.

If confirmed, the in-person meeting between Biden and Xi will be the first in 1 year. The only time they spoke in person was during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022. At the time, they promised “continuous and honest dialogue”.

Despite having preached for a closer and friendlier relationship, in February this year, an alleged Chinese spy balloon was seen flying over the USA and caused new tension between the countries.

In June, at a fundraiser, Biden called Xi “dictator” and said that the Chinese would have been “very ashamed” when the spy balloon was shot down.

The Chinese Ministry of State Security made a post on the social network WeChat in September, stating that a meeting between Xi and Biden would only happen if the US “demonstrate sufficient sincerity”.

In an attempt to reduce tension, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and climate envoy John Kerry have visited Beijing in recent months. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also met with Wang in Malta.