Three of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerbergwill be very present at Donald Trump’s inauguration. A show of public support for the incoming administration after years of acrimony, according to American media.

Apparently it is expected that the three billionaires have front row seats on the platform that will be built to also house those chosen to be part of Trump’s future cabinet and other elected officials. Of course, the CEO of TikTok could also sit, Shou Chewand the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai.

From his position, the owner of ‘X’ (Musk) has used his influence to fuel everyone’s so-called ‘culture war’ US conservatives against ‘woke’ ideas of diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI), and against a political correctness that calls censorship.

Goalfor example, has dismantled its DEI policies and removed independent content verification to apply a community grading system similar to that of ‘X’. What’s more, Zuckerberg in a video considered the elections in the United States “a cultural turning point towards prioritizing freedom of expression“.

This crusade of Musk, which he shares with Trump, is being reflected in a shift to the right among big techwhose bosses, according to ‘EFE’, have gone from being enemies of the politician to pave the way for him by meeting with himoffering their hand and implementing changes in their corporate policies to accommodate opinions that have been inadmissible in the name of freedom to date.

In parallel, Amazon strongly adopted Trump’s ideological lineeliminating several inclusive measures for LGTBQI and other racial minority employees. And, of course, joining others who have done the same outside the sector, such as Walmart, McDonald’s, Boeing or Ford.

And Bezos buried the hatchet with Trump and declared “optimism“because of his great desire for deregulation. His newspaper, ‘The Washington Post’, stopped publishing support political candidacies and he recently censored a cartoon that satirized the devotion of tech moguls to the president-elect.