Great fear for Guendalina Tavassi's father who underwent surgery after an illness and is now in intensive care: Here are the latest updates

Great fear for the father of Guendalina Tavassi who, in the last few hours, explained and announced to his fans his worrying health conditions. In the late afternoon yesterday, through her social profiles, the showgirl wanted to explain to the people who follow her the moment of fear and terror that her family is experiencing.

She herself reveals how the father Luciano was struck by a very bad illness which forced him to be urgently admitted to hospital. A very bad day for Guendalina who found some relief and affection among her fans who have been following her for many years now.

The former gieffina thus shared her great drama, explaining in detail what was supposed to be a quiet and special day but which instead turned out to be a moment of great fear. Here are her words and all the details about her.

Guendalina Tavassi, the father who underwent emergency surgery: “He is in intensive care”

Like a bolt from the blue, the illness that marked the day of Luciano, the father of Guendalina Tavassi. In fact, the latter had a very bad illness which forced him to urgently be hospitalized and immediately afterwards to undergo delicate surgery.

The showgirl herself told what happened and stated on her Instagram profile: “Today was supposed to be hug day. And I risked giving the last one to my dad. One of the worst days of my life where I understood more and more how precious even a minute is.”

“Sorry but I still can't speak. But I thank you and I hug you from here for all your warmth. Dad is in now post-operative intensive care. And thanks to the doctors, true Angels on earth, he was saved tonight.” explains Guendalina.

A delicate situation that the woman wanted to share with her fans and which she will continue to update day after day. For now the parent is in intensive care and it seems that he is slowly recovering thanks to the operation which, fortunately, went well.