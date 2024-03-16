A recent report prepared from the United States Census Bureau database determined that the state of texasone of the most inhabited regions of the North American country, It is the one that has registered the most population growth since 2022.

In a country with more than 300,000,000 inhabitants and an extensive territory such as the United States, it is normal that the flow of migration derived from renewed trends and fluctuations in employment opportunities leads to states constantly receiving new population. In the case of Texas, the second largest city in the country, population growth has seen a drastic increase in recent years.

According to data from the Census Bureau, Texas was the only region that continued to see population growth during the COVID-19 pandemicand only the Last year it added 473,400 new residents. In addition to the southern state, Florida was another state that had the greatest population growth since 2022, with an increase of 365,205 inhabitants, and then North Carolina follows with 139,526 new residents.

Texas is the state with the greatest population growth in recent years. Photo:Instagram @visitsanantonio Share

In this sense, a report, cited by News Channel 8explains that the main reason for population growth at the state level in the North American country is the result of a decrease in net internal emigration in some regions along with overall national patterns of deaths and net foreign migration that returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Relative to the fastest population growth rate levels, South Carolina comes in first at 1.7 percent. Second place is occupied by Florida, another of the destinations most targeted by immigrants, with 1.6 percent, and then Texas, with the same rate as the Sunshine State.

What are the states in the United States with the largest population?

Although the south is one of the most populated places in the United States, The list of the states with the largest population in the country is led by Californiawith just over 39,000,000 residents, according to information on the specialized website Macro Data.

In it Second place is Texas, with a total population of more than 30,000,000 of inhabitants, followed by Florida with 21,200,000 inhabitants. In fourth place is the state of New York, with 19,500,000 inhabitants, despite the fact that in recent years it has suffered a notable decline with the loss of 102,000 residents, and in fifth place is Pennsylvania, with just over 12,000,000. of citizens.