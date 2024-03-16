by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren restarts based on 2023

In McLaren you always have clear ideas. The team principal Andrea Star he is not the boss who charms and promises, but prefers to be realistic: last year it was he who said that the team was late, and that the real car would arrive during the season. So it was, and from Spielberg onwards McLaren changed its face and ambitions.

In 2024 the situation could be similar: in Woking, however, we start from a much better base, which allowed Oscar Piastri to close behind the podium area in Jeddah despite an ineffective DRS. The first major update should arrive in May, possibly at the beginning of the month (You love me), otherwise a Imola.

Stella's words

“We have some little things coming for Australia and hopefully Japan, but they will be very small improvements. Then, if all goes well, we will have a major update for the sixth or seventh race“, these are the words of the Italian team principal.

“I think there is room to understand the car a little more. In Jeddah we had a slightly different approach to the set-up of the two cars. And I think we've seen some positives and negatives. This is an optimization worth perhaps a tenth, nothing magical“. However, in Woking they have already understood something: “In the first sector of Jeddah everyone was losing ground to us. When there are fast, flowing corners where an initial steering input is sufficient, the car responds very well. However, when the curves are long and we have to hold the steering wheel for a long time, we waste a lot of time“.