In the faculty of doctors of the University of Salamanca (Usal), the vote that was held this Monday awakened “great expectation among the university community”with the presence of 178 cloisters. The decision that the members of this body had to make was whether or not to approve the proposal that the historic academic institution appoint former professional tennis player Rafael Nadal as Doctor Honoris Causa.

Together with him, the candidacy of the French microbiologist, geneticist and biochemist was voted on. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Both proposals went ahead “with an absolute majority”as reported by the Salamancan studio in a statement. However, the two cases did not have the same support.

Of the 268 votes cast (90 delegates), in the case of Charpentier, 263 votes in favor, two against and three blank. It was at the time of ruling on the appointment of Rafael Nadal where the surprise came: a third of the votes were against. Specifically, 177 votes in favor and 91 said no to investing the tennis player as Doctor Honoris Causa of Usal.

On the one hand, it is not usual the presence of so many members of the faculty in this type of vote, but neither is such high opposition to the proposals.









The process

Candidates for this type of appointment usually come from the own faculties or research institutes of the universities. Once you succeed in this first procedure, it goes on to be evaluated by the Governing Council of the institution. In the case of Rafa Nadal, he passed that second filter on December 18 with the approval of the governing body of the Usal.

It was in the third and final step where the proposal, despite going ahead, has encountered opposition from one third of the faculty of doctors from the University of Salamanca, who did not argue their position during the vote because there is no debate.

The Governing Council was favorable to the appointment of the athlete for “his personal career and professional achievements that have inspired millions of people around the world, demonstrating that with effort, dedication and talent can be achieved extraordinary goals», according to the institution.

Then, the rector himself, Juan Manuel Corchado, assured that he had conveyed the proposal to the tennis player, who had received the news. with “very much enthusiasm.”

During the cloister, Nadal’s candidacy was defended by its promoter, the dean of the Faculty of EducationRicardo Canal, who considered the Balearic tennis player as “one of the best athletes of all time” and justified the proposal, not so much for his sporting achievements, but for being “an example throughout the world of values ​​such as discipline and teamwork, humility and simplicity, perseverance and the spirit of improvement and the commitment to excellence.

«All of them are values ​​that any of us, at the university, defend and seek to enhance in our students, either to ensure that they become professionals or researchers who work for a better society. Nadal is a great ambassador for our country and, why not, he can also be a great ambassador for our university,” Canal concluded.