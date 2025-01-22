Donald Trump, president of USA (USA), put Spain in the group of countries BRICS as soon as you step into the Oval Office. This is a group of countries known by the initials of their founders: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The new tenant of the White House plans to impose duty 100% to this organization of emerging economies. The Government of Pedro Sánchez quickly put the dots over the i’s.

What are the BRICS countries?

The BRICS are a multilateral organization that brings together various emerging economies and which has been established as an alternative international space to the G7. Brazil, Russia, India and China began to celebrate summits in 2006 to build bridges and establish common interests between the four. Three years later South Africa joined the group to give shape to the acronym BRICS.

Every time more emerging countries are knocking on the door of a most heterogeneous superclub in which almost everything fits and that seems united under a common objective: de-dollarization. Currently, this organization brings together a dozen emerging economies and is made up of eleven full members, which include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran and Indonesia.

“In gross numbers, the informal association of countries represents almost half of the world’s population, 42% of foreign exchange reserves, 37% of fuel trade, 30% of oil production and 37% of GDP. However, the percentage in intangibles such as democracy and freedom seems marginal or even negative,” explains Rubén J. Lapetra in his article ‘Trick or treat at Putin’s house: BRICS and the club. ‘anti-western ‘frankestein’.

Why Trump puts Spain in the BRICS

Trump mentioned this group when talking about Spain. The current US president promised to impose 100% tariffs on this group.

It was in the Oval Office, when asked about the input of less than 5% of several countries in the NATO to the Atlantic Alliance, including the Spanish case, has assured that Spain is part of the BRICS. “I think Spain is far below. And yet, they are from the BRICS. (…) And, if the BRICS want to do that, that’s fine, but we are going to impose at least a 100% tariff on businesses to do,” he declared.

Spain responds to Trump

The Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, wanted to respond to Trump and assured that “Spain, as a member of NATO, is a serious, reliable, responsible and committed ally.”

For her part, Pilar Alegría, in the press conference after the Council of Ministers, pointed out that “obviously Spain is not a BRIC, it is not an emerging country” and added that she did not know if the US president’s statement was “a confusion or not.” “In any case, after congratulating the new tenant of the White House, the spokesperson pointed out that Spain is a “reliable partner” of the nations with which it collaborates and, according to data from recent months, the “main economic engine” in the EU.

New BRICS members

In your last summit in Johannesburggave their approval to the expansion of the informal union. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and Argentina became full members of the association from January 1, 2024.

This 2025 the new member is Indonesiawhich officially joined as a “full member” as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, a country that will hold the rotating presidency of the multilateral organization during 2025.





As a country with a growing economy and diversified, Indonesia has assured that it is committed to actively contributing to the BRICS agenda, including promoting economic resilience, technological cooperation, sustainable development and responding to global challenges such as climate change, food security and health. public.

Those who did not pass the filter to become a member were Venezuela, Nicaragua or Afghanistanthe three informally vetoed by Brazil, due, in the case of the two Latin American countries, to the cooling of relations, and in the third because it is under Taliban authorities, according to the Brazilian press.