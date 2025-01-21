The New York stock market has opened higher this Tuesday, in a market that digests the numerous decrees signed in the United States by the recently inaugurated president donald trump.

Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday to open Trump’s second administration on a positive footing, while U.S. Treasury yields retreated.

In the first exchanges, the Dow Jones gained 0.41%, the technological index Nasdaq 0.43% and the expanded index S&P 500 0.50%. Following his inaugural address, Trump’s first day in office was marked by a series of executive orders on immigration, energy policy and other issues. Operators will monitor the Republican millionaire’s ads linked to tariffs.





The president also threatened 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting February 1, a statement that “took some steam out of stock futures trading, but did not wipe out that trade,” the analyst at Briefing.com Patrick O’Hare. Tuesday’s gains come as stock yields United States Treasury bonds are down slightly, a sign that investors remain less concerned about inflation concerns following last week’s consumer price data. However, analysts warn that tariffs and other policy measures favored by Trump could once again boost inflation.

