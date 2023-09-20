Tuesday, September 19, 2023



| Updated 09/20/2023 00:52h.

The campuses of the University of Murcia speak many languages ​​since this week. The UMU will receive this course to almost a thousand students from Europe and other countries, such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Argentina…, and in turn will encourage the departure of another thousand Murcian students spread across campus from half the world. Yesterday, the institution welcomed the nearly 800 foreign students who will train during the first semester in its classrooms thanks to the mobility programs it maintains with more than 500 partner universities around the world.

The mobility programs managed by the International Relations Area in the first semester will be increased in the second with the arrival of new international students, until exceeding the figure of 2,000 entry and exit mobilities.

The majority belong to the Erasmus+ Studies program, with 538 foreigners received in Murcian classrooms in this first semester, a figure that will increase with the arrival of 250 students in the month of January. For their part, 713 Murcian students will study at fifty European partner universities.

The activity flows with Latin America occur mainly under the ILA program, in which 65 Murcian students will participate; In the second semester, 75 Latin American students will be received at the UMU. Mobility with the United States is carried out through the ISEP Program, with 9 departing students and 20 arriving students, to which are added others from bilateral agreements with universities such as Oregon State University, Bowling Green State University, Simpson College and Millikin University. In addition, students from Taiwan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Burkina Faso and Cameroon, among other countries, will study in the Murcian classrooms.