The United States and its NATO allies are negotiating with the countries of the Middle East on the transfer of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to Kyiv. On Thursday, December 1, said the head of the military-industrial company Raytheon Technologies Greg Hayes.

“We (the United States. – Ed.) And some of our NATO allies are working with several countries in the Middle East that are currently using NASAMS to send these air defense systems as support to Ukraine,” Hayes said in an interview with the newspaper. Politico.

According to him, Western countries plan to move weapons in the next 3-6 months. Moving the complexes from the Middle East to Ukraine will take much less time, because it will take about two years to produce them, the head of the company added.

On Wednesday, November 30, the US authorities signed a contract with Raytheon for the purchase of NASAMS mobile air defense systems for Ukraine, the cost of which amounted to $1.2 billion.

On November 8, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryden announced that the transfer of two NASAMS complexes to Kyiv had been completed. According to him, the training of Ukrainian military personnel in the use of the systems took place in Europe.

The first deliveries of NASAMS to the Ukrainian side from the United States are dated July 1. The missile systems are a medium-range system developed in the 1990s by the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace in conjunction with Raytheon.

Western countries began to actively arm Ukraine against the backdrop of a military operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.